Larijani says APA effective to boost Asian status

Parliamentary cooperation among Asian countries will be fruitful for the continent's status, Larijani told reporters upon arrival in Turkey to take part in the 12th APA Plenary Session.

The 12th APA Plenary Session is being held in Antalya, the Turkish city on the Mediterranean coast, on December 13-18.

Larijani described the APA session as an opportunity for dialogue with Turkey on the regional questions.

The Asian session can well focus on technological, scientific and economic issues, the speaker noted.

Sessions like the APA one prepare the ground for making use of countries' potentials, the Asian states in particular, he added.

As Larijani stressed, the 2019 APA session would boost the spirit of multilateralism.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani talked of bilateral cooperation, saying that Turkey is Iran's friendly country and the two neighbors enjoy good trade ties and parliamentary relations.

The APA was born in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP).

The APA Charter and Tehran Declaration lay out a framework of cooperation among Asian countries, providing a vision; that is Asian Integration.

The 11th APA session was held last year focusing on economic boost in Asia.

