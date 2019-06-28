Iranians not worried about war with US: Cambodian MP

Chhit Kim Yeat, head of Cambodian delegation at the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Standing Committee on Political Affairs which was held in Isfahan, said, "The world is worried about the escalations between Washington and Tehran, but during my visit to Iran, I found that Iranian people are not at all concerned about any possible war, and a there is no security challenge in the country."

Speaking at the joint meeting of APA Standing Committee on Political Affairs, and Isfahan's Chamber of Commerce on Thursday evening, the lawmaker also emphasized the role of inter-parliamentary relations in security and peace in Asia.

Calling for more industrial and agricultural cooperation between Tehran and Phnom Penh, he said, "With a subtropical climate and a fertile soil, Cambodia welcomes Iranian investment in agriculture sector."

The meeting of APA Standing Committee on Political Affairs in the central Iranian city Isfahan kicked off on Wednesday June 26, and was wrapped up with a joint meeting of the APA members with those of Isfahan Chamber of Commerce on Thursday evening.

Delegations from some 20 countries attended Isfahan forum.

Covering 56 parliaments across Asia, the APA is the biggest regional and continental parliamentary organization, after the International Parliamentary Union (IPU).

