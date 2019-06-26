MP: Iran helps Asian countries to maintain peace, security

Speaking in meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Standing Committee on Political Affairs in Isfahan, he highlighted the significant role of Asian parliaments in echoing voice of Asian people through parliamentary interactions within APA.

The Islamic Republic of Iran spares no efforts to fully support APA in attaining its lofty goals, he said.

Iran is very optimistic to the prospects of the APA and all should work in line with the nations' interests, he said.

One of the greatest challenges and obstacles hindering expansion of international cooperation is unilateralism and one-sided coercive measures by some very specific governments, adopting cruel sanction policies, clandestine supports of some big powers from terrorism and taking advantage of them to destabilize countries as well as the region, he said.

US drone violation of Iran's air space is one of such violations which was properly responded by the Iran's armed forces, he said.

