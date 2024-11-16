US official says Yemen's Houthis are getting more powerful

The Houthis "are getting scary," Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Bill LaPlante was quoted by Axios as saying at the Future of Defense summit in Washington DC on Wednesday.

"I'm an engineer and a physicist, and I've been around missiles my whole career," he added. "What I've seen of what the Houthis have done in the last six months is something that — I'm just shocked," he noted.

The Yemeni armed forces use more advanced weapons, including missiles, which can do amazing things, he said.

The Yemeni army has targeted several Zionist ships or those bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait, in support of the resistance of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in the framework of the Al-Aqsa storm operation.

The Yemeni army has also carried out several successful missile and drone attacks on the occupied territories, especially Tel Aviv.

