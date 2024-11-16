Nov 16, 2024, 1:18 PM
Iraq's IRI conducts two drone attacks on Israel’s Eilat Port

Tehran, IRNA -- The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) says that it has carried out twodrone attacks on “vital” targets in the port city of Eilat in southern Israeli-occupied territories.

The group said in a statement on Saturday that the strikes were carried out as part of continued fighting against “occupiers” and “in support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon.”

The strikes were also in response to Israel’s acts of aggression against civilians including women and children and the elderly, the IRI added in its statement.

The group emphasized that it will continue and intensify its military operations against the Israeli regime.  

On Thursday, the Islamic Resistance also announced that it had struck three times a key target in northern Israeli-occupied territories with drones.

The umbrella group, which consists of several Iraqi resistance movements, has stepped up its anti-Israel operations in recent months in support of resistance fighters battling the regime in Lebanon and Gaza

