Iraqi fighters launch attacks against vital Israeli target

Tehran, IRNA- The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has announced new anti-Israel operations, saying its drones hit an important Israeli target in the northern occupied Palestine.

In a statement early on Thursday, the umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions said they conducted attacks on a crucial Israeli target.

The group said its fighters launched drone attacks three times against a vital target in the northern occupied land. 

The Islamic resistance said that its operations are in support of the Palestinians and in response to the massacres carried out by the Israeli regime against civilians, including women, children and the elderly across the occupied territories. 

Over the past few months, the group has ramped up its drone attacks on sensitive Israeli targets in different areas of occupied Palestine.

Since October 2023, the Israeli regime has been waging a genocidal war against Gaza, killing more than 43,600 people in the territory. 

