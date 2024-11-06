Iraqi Resistance hits Israeli targets for 4th time in 24 hours

In a statement early on Wednesday, the Iraqi resistance said it was its second drone attack on an important base in southern occupied Palestine.

The resistance group in Iraq will continue its attacks the enemy in support of the civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, the statement says.

In another statement on Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its fighters carried out a drone operation targeting a key Israeli military site in the southern occupied Palestinian territories.

In addition, the Iraqi Resistance conducted a drone operation against a military target in the occupied Golan Heights, which is their fourth attack against Zionist positions today.

A day earlier, the Iraqi resistance group targeted seven important Israeli bases in different areas of the occupied Palestine with drones.

In a related development, the Islamic resistance in Iraq issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that its drone attack targeted a vital base in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat port) in south of the occupied territories.

Since the past months, the Iraqi resistance has targeted the Israeli regime’s important bases in different parts of the occupied Palestine.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq had already warned that if the Israeli attacks on Gaza continued, the group would escalate its anti-Zionist operations in the occupied territories.

The number of those killed in Gaza has surpassed 43,000, while the death toll in Lebanon has exceeded 3,000.

