Iraq’s IRI fires drones at vital target in Israeli-controlled Haifa

The group said in a statement that it had hit the target with several drones early on Tuesday.

The operation was in response to the killing of civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, the group said in the statement.

The IRI is an umbrella group of several movements in Iraq. In the past months, the group has conducted operations against Israel over its acts of aggression in the West Asia region, mainly targeting the regime’s key port cities of Haifa and Eilat.

Reports by Israeli media show that the resistance operations have paralyzed activities at the two ports.

4208**4261