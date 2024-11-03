Nov 3, 2024, 1:05 PM
News ID: 85648160
journalistALI IZADI

‘Islamic Resistance in Iraq will increase anti-Israeli operations’

Baghdad, IRNA – A senior leader of Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya says the Islamic Resistance in Iraq will increase operations against the Zionist regime’s positions in occupied Palestine and the Golan.

Speaking to The New Arab on Sunday, Ali Al-Fatlawi said that the group, made up of several Iraqi Islamic groups, has decided to intensify its attacks against the Israeli positions in occupied Palestine and the Golan.

Due to the unrelenting crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, the level of operations by the Islamic resistance should increase, he added.

He stressed that they have new military facilities, drones and missiles that will be used during the next phase of escalation.

The resistance has taken many security and pre-emptive measures to deal with any attack by the Zionist regime on the weapons depot.

journalistALI IZADI

