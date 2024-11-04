Iraqi resistance launches drone strike against vital Israeli target

According to a report by Al-Mayadeen on Monday, the coalition of resistance groups said their fighters carried out the operation as part of their ongoing support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

This was the second drone attack by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on occupied territories on Monday.

In recent weeks, the Iraqi resistance has targeted significant Israeli positions, including the port city of Eilat in the southern part of the occupied territories.

Late last month, the group struck an Israeli military base in the Golan Heights, resulting in casualties among 25 Israeli soldiers.

Previously, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had warned that if Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip continued, they would escalate their operations against Israeli targets in the occupied territories.

4353**2050