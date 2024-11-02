Iraqi resistance conducts drone strikes on Israeli port of Eilat

In a statement on Saturday, the coalition of resistance groups in Iraq said it was behind the drone strikes “four vital targets” in Eilat, all conducted within one hour.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is part of the Axis of Resistance, which has been conducting retaliatory operations against the Israeli regime in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

In its statement, the Iraqi resistance group said the drone attacks were in response to the Israeli massacres of civilians, including women and children, in Gaza and Lebanon.

In recent months, the Iraqi resistance group has targeted vital Israeli positions in occupied territories, including in Haifa, Eilat and Golan Heights.

