Iraq’s resistance fires drones at six vital Israeli targets

The group said in a statement that it had carried out three operations in the port city of Haifa early on Tuesday.

Two attacks were also conducted in northern occupied territories on the same day, one of them hitting a military target, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said in another statement.

Another attack was carried out in southern occupied territories, the group said, adding that the operations were in response to the killing of civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is an umbrella group of several movements in Iraq. In the past months, the group has conducted operations against Israel over its acts of aggression in the West Asia region, mainly targeting the regime’s key port cities of Haifa and Eilat.

Reports by Israeli media show that the resistance's operations have paralyzed activities at the two ports.

