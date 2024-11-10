Iraqi resistance drones hit ‘vital Israeli targets’

In a statement on Sunday night, the umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions said its qualitative operation involving a squadron of drones, target three vital targets inside the occupied territories.

The group said its drones also struck two other Israeli targets in southern occupied land.

The Islamic resistance said once again that its operations are in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people as well as in response to the massacres carried out by the Israeli regime against civilians, including women, children and the elderly across the occupied territories.

Over the past few months, the Islamic resistance has intensified its drone attacks on sensitive and vital Israeli targets in different areas of occupied Palestine and Syria, including the port of Eilat, the Golan Heights, and the Jordan Valley.

The group has vowed to press ahead with its anti-Israel operations with increasing intensity.

