Iraqi resistance hits Israeli target with drone

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report, the umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions in a statement announced its latest drone strike against the regime.

The statement said that the strike was in response to the killings of the usurping regime of civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

It emphasized that the crushing response to the enemy will continue as long as the Zionist regime goes ahead with its atrocities.

Over the past few months, the Islamic resistance has intensified its drone attacks on sensitive and vital Israeli targets in different areas of Palestine, including the port of Eilat, the Golan, and the Jordan Valley.

