Iraq's IRI hits Israeli military target in drone attack

Iraq's IRI hits Israeli military target in drone attack

Tehran, IRNA — The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) says it has launched a drone attack against an Israeli military target.

The group said in a statement on Tuesday that the strike had hit the target in the south of the Israeli-occupied territories.

It also said attacks against enemy positions will continue to escalate in the coming days. 

On Monday, the group carried out six operations against Israeli-controlled positions. 

In recent months, the IRI, which is an umbrella group of several paramilitary units in Iraq, has conducted military operations on Israel including on key targets in Eilat port, the occupied Golan Heights, and the Jordan Valley.

The group has previously warned that it would escalate its operations against Israel if the regime does not stop its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

