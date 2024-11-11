US performance matters to Iran and entire region, not its elections: Iran FM spox

The American voting pattern is related to the US itself, but what is important is Washington’s performance in relation to the region and Iran, Baghaei said on Monday during his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

The US's hostile policies against Iran continued over the last four years and the US Administration failed to fulfill its commitments and election promises regarding Iran’s nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, he added.

We also know that the main reason behind the continuation of Israeli crimes in Gaza and Lebanon is the United States support for the regime, which has kept sending weapons to Israel and has prevented resolutions and statements against the regime in international bodies, the spokesman noted.

The region and all the countries of the world are monitoring the behavior of the previous and new US administration, he said, adding that the international community expects that the genocide and crimes of the Zionist regime come to an end.

Riyadh summit

The joint summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) slated for today in Saudi capital Riyadh has been proposed by Iran, Baghaei said.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is accompanying Vice-president Mohammad Reza Aref during the one-day visit to the Arab country, he added.

The spokesman expressed hope that the summit would start a process to help bring an end to the Israeli regime's warmongering in the region.

The OIC enjoys a great capacity to inform the international community about the threats of the Zionist regime to the whole world, he underscored.

At the international level, the UN Security Council has the power to take steps in this regard, which unfortunately has failed to carry out its duties in the past year due to the obstruction by the United States, he said.

The Arab League-OIC summit creates an opportunity for Islamic countries to present their views and reach a consensus to this end, he added.

Women and children account for 70% of the verified death toll in the Gaza Strip, Baghaei said, adding that the World Health Organization has also warned that widespread famine is spreading in the enclave, he added.

The Zionist regime's aerial bombardment continues in Lebanon, he said, noting that Iran continues to support the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon.

Terrorist attack in southeast Iran

The Islamic Republic categorically condemns the recent terror attack in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, said the spokesman.

Such terror attack will not undermine the will of the Iranian nation, Baghaei underlined.

Iran's diplomatic efforts

Elsewhere in his remarks, he touched on Araghchi's visit to Islamabad which took place last Tuesday.

The top diplomat held constructive talks with senior Pakistani officials on the development of bilateral relations in the areas of border security, energy and trade issues, Baghaei added.

Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji has also visited Tehran and met with Iran's high-ranking officials, he stated, explaining that the visit was in line with consultations and interactions between the two neighboring countries regarding security issues.

Also, Chief of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces Fayyad al-Ruwaili has held talks with Iranian authorities in Tehran, the spokesman further said, adding that Iran-Saudi talks have been going on continuously over the past one or two years, and the visit of the senior Saudi military official is also in this direction.

"We hope that this is the necessary basis for strengthening relations in all fields", Baghaei noted.

Israel, US abused Iraqi airspace

Regarding Iraq, he went on to say, it became apparent early that the Zionist regime had abused the Arab country’s airspace that is controlled by the US to attack Iran.

“This was a violation of [Iraq’s] national sovereignty, and the Iraqi side also clearly said that it will file a complaint with the United Nations,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said. “This action was a kind of joint abuse by the US and the Zionist regime.”

Immigrants in Iran

Baghaei pointed to the issue of immigrants and refugees residing in Iran, saying the issue is within the scope of the duties of the Interior Ministry and that necessary measures are on the agenda.

“Mr. Shibani is the [foreign] minister’s representative in the West Asia region, and he was sent to Lebanon particularly due to the new conditions created in that country and due to the injury of our ambassador in Beirut,” he said.

Zelensky’s remarks ‘very telling’

Asked by IRNA’s correspondent about Ukraine’s recent decision to terminate an agreement on air service with Iran over the alleged transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that there was no information about Iran sending missiles to Russia, Baghaei said Zelensky’s remarks were “very telling.”

The spokesman also denied the allegations that Iran has delivered missiles to Ukraine, saying Europe’s sanctions are based on a shaky foundation.

“The Americans made a similar claim and imposed an aviation ban against Iran and of course the people of our country,” he added.

“We hope that the Western side will make efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine instead of insisting on baseless and false claims that cause unnecessary divisions between nations,” Baghaei said.

US judicial system plagued by biased clichés

Regarding the baseless accusations leveled by American officials against Iran, Baghaei dismissed them including an alleged plot to assassinate US President-elect Donald Trump before the election, as “completely baseless” and “very suspicious” in terms of time and content.

“This shows that the American judicial system is caught in some biased clichés and has a habit of making accusations against Iran,” he said.

Baghaei also said it is unfortunate that the relevant American authorities so easily jeopardize their credibility to raise issues that have no real basis.

He said the US made a similar claim in October 2011 that Iran had tried to assassinate a top regional official, al allegation which the spokesman said was aimed at creating rifts between Iran and that country in the region.

Baghaei described such measures by the US as “mine planting” in the diplomatic relations between countries.

IAEA chief's visit to Iran

Rafael Grossi's visit is in line with the continuation of interaction between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Iran as a member of the NPT and the IAEA, has an active peaceful nuclear program, Baghaei said.

The visit will be made in a specific context, he said, stressing that Iran, as one of the members that adheres to its obligations in the IAEA, takes its obligations seriously, he added.

We hope that the IAEA's independent, professional and non-political behavior will also improve bilateral ties, he stated.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has recently announced that nuclear weapons are rejected under Iran's defense policy and based on a religious decree by the Supreme Leader, and it is a clear matter, the spokesman said.

We have always stressed that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful and there is a clear document over the program, Baghaei said in reference to the 2015 nuclear deal officially called the JCPOA.

Relations with Germany

We are in contact with the German government to ensure the provision of consular services to Iranian citizens, he made the comment following Berlin's decision earlier this month to shut down Iranian consulates in three German cities.

He also commented on Germany’s support for the Zionist regime and its approval of a plan to fight anti-Semitism across the country, saying the issue “reminds me of a German philosopher who said history repeats itself sometimes in comedy and sometimes in tragedy.”

In this case, he continued, “we are witnessing the repetition of history in the form of tragedy-comedy.”

“Now, in the middle of a genocide, in front of everyone’s eyes, a law is passed under the pretext of anti-Semitism, which will actually be exploited,” he added.

