Iraqi resistance forces target illegal US military base in eastern Syria

In response to the US complicity with the Israeli regime's crimes against the people of Palestine, the Islamic resistance of Iraq targeted the "Al-Omar" oil field in eastern Syria, according to a Saturday report.

Al-Omar oil field is the largest oil field in Syria in terms of surface area and oil production. It is located in the eastern part of the Euphrates River, about 10 kilometers east of Al Mayadin in Deir Ezzor province.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq has previously warned that it would intensify its attacks on Israeli bases if the regime continued aggression against the Gaza Strip.

