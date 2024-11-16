Lebanese Parl. speaker rejects amendments to UN Resolution 1701

Berri told Ad-Diyar, an Arabic-language daily newspaper, on Saturday that Lebanon stands firm on maintaining Resolution 1701 without any changes.

The chances of reaching an agreement between Lebanon and the Israeli regime exceed 50%, he underlined.

Amos Hochstein, the special envoy for Lebanon, had received the green light from US President-elect Donald Trump to advance the talks forward, Berri noted.

He mentioned that he received a draft agreement from the US envoy containing specific provisions, and Lebanon will announce its final stance on the issue in the coming days.

Once a ceasefire is reached, a parliamentary session will be convened to elect a president for the nation, he further noted.

A senior member of the Lebanese Parliament Ali Hasan Khalil previously stated that Hezbollah has repeatedly declared its adherence to Resolution 1701, while the regime has been trying to add other conditions to the resolution.

Lebanese people have a united position concerning the resolution, with coordination made with the resistance, Khalil added.

According to a Saturday report by Al Mayadeen, Israeli media reported that Hezbollah is demanding the complete implementation of Resolution 1701, without any clauses related to Israel's freedom of action, including the Israeli Air Force's freedom within Lebanese airspace or any Israeli–US oversight concerning villages in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Channel 12 emphasized that Hezbollah is not willing to accept anything gradual. It demands immediate action, a full return to Resolution 1701 without any modifications.

The Ministry of Health of Lebanon also announced on Friday night that the number of people killed in the Israeli aggression reached 3,445 since October last year.

7129**9417