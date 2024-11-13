Continued killings will deepen Zionist regime’s crises: Lebanese MP

The enemy can commit more crimes, but it cannot change the stance of Lebanon, Ali Hasan Khalil during an interview with a media outlet on Wednesday night.

He pointed out that the enemy has not been able to capture a place in Lebanon after 50 days of efforts, a reference to the Zionist regime’s invasion of southern part of the Arab country and stiff resistance by the fighters of the Hezbollah movement.

No Lebanese will accept the Israel regime’s presence and its activities in his country after a ceasefire, Khalil said.

The Lebanese lawmaker also clarified that Hezbollah has repeatedly declared its adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, but Israel has been trying to add other conditions to the resolution.

Lebanese people have a united position with regard to Resolution 1701, and coordination has been made with the resistance in this regard, he added.

Khalil also touched on efforts by Amos Hochstein, Washington’s top envoy tasked with averting a war who was supposed to present a proposal to Israel but said that Lebanese officials have so far not been given any response or comment about it.

