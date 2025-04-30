Chabahar-Zahedan railway key to forming strategic economic corridor: IRGC chief

Zahedan, IRNA – Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has described the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project as a national and engineering masterpiece, saying it will have a key role in shaping a strategic economic corridor in Iran.

During a visit to the railway project on Wednesday, Major General Salami praised the technical features and geopolitical significance of the route.

“This approximately 730-kilometer-long project, which traverses challenging geographical terrain and includes dozens of bridges and tunnels, is considered one of the most complex technical undertakings,” he said.

The IRGC commander commended the engineering and executive teams for their round-the-clock efforts to complete the remaining 20 percent of the railway by the end of the year.

“Upon completion, its extension to Sarakhs will connect the country’s eastern corridor from south to north, turning the Islamic Republic into an intermediary link between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf,” he explained.

The Chabahar-Zahedan railway is a strategic project, designed to enhance economic activity in the southeast and boost cargo transit through Iranian territory, from the Indian Ocean to Afghanistan and other landlocked Central Asian nations.

