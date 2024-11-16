Over 90 hotels shut down, thousands jobless in Israeli-occupied territories

Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday that the prolonged conflict has caused a significant economic downturn, particularly in the tourism and hoteling sector. Channel 12 revealed alarming data, stating that one in five hotels in the occupied territories has been closed since October 7, 2023.

The closure, amounting to 20% of hotels in occupied Palestine, has been exacerbated by the cancellation of flights by foreign airlines to and from the occupied territories, which has severely impacted various economic sectors.

According to Channel 12, thousands of families dependent on the hospitality sector are now seeking new employment opportunities. A correspondent of the TV network reported a more than 85% reduction in tourism.

Yedioth Ahronoth, a Hebrew-language newspaper, recently reported that while Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Lebanon to restore economic activities in northern territories, 80% of small businesses are at risk of closure there. Furthermore, Channel 12 revealed that unemployment in the north has increased by 20% compared to other regions since the war started.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the tourism sector of the regime has incurred losses of approximately 19.5 billion shekels ($5.25 billion) over the year since the military aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Despite claims from the Israeli regime that the costs of the wars on Gaza and Lebanon have amounted to $60 to $70 billion so far, Israeli economist Jacob Sheinin revealed that the total cost of the war could reach $120 billion, equal to 20% of the regime’s Gross Domestic Product.

