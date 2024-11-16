S&P ratings agency predicts zero percent growth for Israeli economy in 2024

According to Al-Mayadeen's report on Thursday, S&P Global has stated that the war on Gaza and Lebanon is anticipated to continue into 2025, delaying the Israeli regime’s economic recovery until 2026.

The agency lowered Israel's rating to A- last month with a negative outlook, predicting that the regime will have 0% growth in 2024, resulting in a gross domestic product (GDP) per capita decrease.

According to S&P, the budget deficit would reach 9% of GDP by the end of 2024 and stay high at 5%-6% of GDP until 2027.

Net government debt is predicted to reach 70% of GDP by 2027, up from 12% in 2023, the agency added.

As the war rages on, the economy of the Zionist regime is sinking. The latest polls show that more than 45% of Israelis are worried about harsh economic conditions by the end of the war or after it.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has climbed to 43,764 since last October, while the Palestinian territory has been left in ruins amid relentless Israeli attacks.

The Gaza fatalities are believed to be far higher with thousands of people trapped under the rubble.

The Ministry of Health of Lebanon also announced on Friday night that the number of people killed in the Israeli aggression reached 3,445 since October last year.

