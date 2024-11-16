Nov 16, 2024, 1:30 PM
Iran, Mauritania review ways to enhance cultural ties

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian and Mauritanian officials have held talks, exploring ways to strengthen cultural relations between their countries.

The talks were held by Iran’s Ambassador to Mauritania Abu Javad and the African country’s Minister of Culture Ould Medou, according to an IRNA Saturday report.

During the talks, which were held at the minister’s office, the two sides expressed readiness for fostering cultural cooperation in various fields including cinema, cultural events, and training courses, among others.

In recent years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been pursuing the policy on promoting relations with African countries.

