Minister terms Russia’s Cultural Week in Iran a valuable opportunity to deepen ties

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi said Russia’s Cultural Week in Iran has provided a valuable opportunity to strengthen Tehran-Moscow relations.

Speaking in a joint press conference with his visiting Russian counterpart Olga Borisovna Lyubimova in Tehran, Salehi said Russia is not merely a neighbor; there has been an ancient historical relations between the two nations.

The two countries have established extensive ties especially in the fields of culture and literature

Many Iranians have grown up with the works and ideas of dozens, even hundreds, of renowned Russian cultural and literary figures, he said.

Heading a high-ranking cultural delegation, Lyubimova arrived in Tehran on Tuesday, to participate in Russia’s Cultural Week in Iran and to hold bilateral talks with Iranian cultural officials.

The opening ceremony of the event took place underway at Vahdat Hall, with a press conference in the presence of the culture ministers of Iran and Russia.

During this cultural week, more than 110 prominent Russian artists across various fields including music, film, visual arts will participate alongside an official delegation and cultural committee totaling over 130 people.

9376**9417