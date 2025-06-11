U.S. has no right to dictate anything to Iran: Administration spokesperson

Iran’s administration spokesperson says the United States has no right to dictate to Iran what it should possess; rather, it is the Iranians alone that have the right to decide what is necessary for their national interests.

Fatemeh Mohajerani made the remarks in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network on Tuesday evening.

She said the Islamic Republic is keen to see that its indirect talks with the U.S. lead to the lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions and the admission that the Iranian nuclear program has a peaceful nature.

Mohajerani noted that the Islamic Republic takes steps based on its national interests and it has all options on the table, adding that Iran also hopes that European countries will take a rational stance and refrain from adopting a hostile position.

The Israeli regime will not spare any effort in getting in the way of the Omani-mediated talks between Iran and the U.S., Mohajerani said, adding that Tehran had informed Washington of the Israeli stance since the beginning of the talks.

She went on to say that the Israeli regime will be disgraced in the world due to its atrocities, and that Iran has obtained all military and nuclear secrets of this regime. The information Iran has obtained is very expanded, and the security authorities will publish them in due time, she added.

Further in her interview, the spokesperson said that Iran is ready for any result coming from the negotiations with the U.S.

“We are ready for an agreement and economic opening, and we also have plans if the negotiations fail and sanctions intensify,” she said, adding that Iran welcomes investors as it possesses numerous opportunities for investment in various sectors, under special conditions and regulations.

Mohajerani said that Iran’s main strategy is to pursue dialogue and cooperation with neighboring states, adding that the West Asia region has the required resources and infrastructure to turn into an international economic hub.

