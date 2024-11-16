Serbia president praises Iranian ambassador in farewell meeting

In a farewell meeting on Friday, Vučić thanked Rashid Hassanpour for his significant role in strengthening relations between the two countries, Serbian news outlet Telegraf reported.

He commended Hassanpour for his exceptional efforts in introducing the rich culture and civilization of Iran to the people of Serbia.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, the Serbian president wished Hassanpour success in his future endeavors and emphasized that the meeting reaffirmed both nations' commitment to enhancing cooperation and friendly relations.

Back in July, Vučić spoke on the phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate him on his election victory.

“Relations between Iran and Serbia developed well during the presidency of Ayatollah Raisi, and I hope that the process of improving relations and expanding cooperation in various fields will continue during your presidency,” he said.

Pezeshkian, for his part, noted his familiarity with Serbia from his tenure as head of the Iran-Serbia Parliamentary Friendship Group. He expressed optimism about making use of mutual capacities to further develop cooperation in various fields.

