Iran pres. highlights Israeli crimes in meeting with Serbian counterpart

Pezeshkian made the remarks while meeting with Aleksandar Vučić, the President on Serbia on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday local time.

Explaining the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Iranian president reacted to the ongoing Israeli genocide there, saying no international legal framework and rules allow attacks on women, children, hospitals, schools and shelters.

The Zionist regime after nearly a year of crimes and killing defenseless and innocent civilians in Gaza, has now started attacking Lebanon resulting in the martyrdom of innocent people, he added.

Pezeshkian also condemned the Zionist regime’s claim of “legitimate self-defense” and said: Are the babies who have not yet been discharged from hospital after being born, same terrorists the Zionist regime claims to kill?

During the meeting, the president also called for boosting bilateral cooperation between Iran and Serbia and said that the two countries have good mutual capacities to expand cooperation and improve the level of relations.

The Serbian president, for his part, also expressed deep concern about the attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza and Lebanon.

Israel's crimes in Gaza and now Lebanon are carried out with the support and green light of the Americans who have a long history of such policies and actions, Vucic said.

The Serbian president appreciated the constructive stance of the Islamic Republic on territorial integrity of his country and echoed Pezeshkian’s call for enhanced bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

