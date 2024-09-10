Iran, Serbia call for closer international cooperation

In a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS security summit in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Ahmadian called for increased economic exchanges and scientific and technological collaboration between the two nations.

He stated, "Iran and Serbia share numerous commonalities and mutual interests on the international stage, and it is essential to further strengthen the convergence between our countries."

Iran’s top security official also noted that organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS offer significant capacities for promoting multilateralism and countering unilateralism.

In response, Vulin expressed Serbia's full readiness to expand cooperation with the new Iranian government across all sectors.

He described BRICS as a vital international platform for reinforcing multilateralism and asserted, "We believe that the era of unilateralism has come to an end."

