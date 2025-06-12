Pezeshkian reacts to anti-Iran resolution by I.A.E.A., says enrichment will continue

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian reacted to the anti-Iran resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors on Thursday.

The President reiterated Iran’s determination to continue its nuclear activities, and said Iran will not retreat from its right to uranium enrichment despite increasing pressures.

“The Board of Governors’ resolution was mischievous,” President Pezeshkian said.

He pointed out that Iran will continue its uranium enrichment.

“Iran’s nuclear knowledge is deeply rooted and cannot be eliminated by military action. Even if they bomb our facilities, our capabilities lie in our minds. Whatever they destroy, we will rebuild,” President Pezeshkian added.

