Anti-Iran resolution proves cooperation with I.A.E.A. is futile: Parliament speaker

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stressed cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) has backfired.

Qalibaf termed Tehran’s countermeasures a legitimate response to the I.A.E.A.’s anti-Iran resolution.

Qalibaf condemned the anti-Iran resolution passed by the I.A.E.A. Board of Governors, calling it “biased” and a sign that cooperation with the agency yields counterproductive results.

Qalibaf said that Tehran will firmly respond with reciprocal measures, including the deployment of advanced centrifuges and launch of a new enrichment facility.

“The biased resolution of the Board of Governors shows that cooperation with the I.A.E.A. leads to the opposite of constructive engagement,” he said.

Qalibaf emphasized that Tehran sees these steps as a legitimate and sovereign response to the West's excessive demands.

The I.A.E.A's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday declaring Iran in alleged breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

2050