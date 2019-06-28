Russian SMEs main players in economic ties with Iran: Lawmaker

Speaking at the joint meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Standing Committee on Political Affairs and Isfahan's Chamber of Commerce, Mikhail Emelyanov said, "There are myriads of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Russia that can play the main part in promoting the economic ties with Iran."

"Parliaments and their members' support for entrepreneurs will contribute to the growth of economic relations among countries and communities," he said.

The Russian official also called for easing international transactions for the entrepreneurs.

Emphasizing the role of forums such as the APA in boosting bilateral relations between countries, he added that Moscow-Tehran relations is increasingly growing in various spheres, including nuclear ties, energy and car making, but this level of relations is not enough.

The two countries are able to promote ties through boosting inter-provincial relations, particularly those of the private sectors, he suggested.

The APA meeting in the central Iranian city Isfahan kicked off on Wednesday June 26. The event was wrapped up with a joint meeting of the APA members with those of Isfahan Chamber of Commerce on Thursday evening.

9156**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish