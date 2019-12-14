Larijani highlights Iran-Turkey active role in creating sustainable security

Speaking in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Şentop which was held on the sidelines of the 12th Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting, Larijani appreciated Turkey for hosting the event.

He described Iran and Turkey as two important countries in the region, adding that the two countries have friendly relations in all levels.

He said Iran and Turkey have close views in dealing with regional developments and expressed the hope that these commonalities would benefit both nations.

Meanwhile, Şentop said his meeting with Larijani was in the framework of APA meeting.

The Asian Parliamentary Assembly aims to promote peace in general, and in the Asian region in particular.

It was established as the Association of Asian Parliaments for Peace in September 1999 by Sheikh Hasina, acquiring its current name in 2006 during the Seventh Session of the AAPP.

