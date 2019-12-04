People-based tourism diplomacy new foundation for development

At the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Ecotourism, Culture and Tourism Development in Mashad, Mohammad Reza Majidi added that special attention should be paid to people-based tourism diplomacy.

He pointed out the necessity and importance of participation of people and local communities in development and promotion of tourism and stated that in today's world it is the people who facilitate tourism and its development with their participation and reduce its negative aspects.

The Secretary-General of APA said that mass and purposeless tourism in the global and local arena has a destructive role for the social and cultural structure of the indigenous areas, and those countries in order to manage and solve the problems have been led towards policy making to diversify tourism and prevent local destruction, the environment and preservation of local culture and the concept of sustainable tourism has been considered as a favorable model in countries' tourism policy-making.

Majidi noted that sustainable tourism has overcome all the shocks that come with tourism and has prevented overuse and damage to nature.

