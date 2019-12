Prior to the meeting, the heads of the delegations sat down for talks with each other.

Larijani arrived in Turkey at the head of parliamentary delegation to attend the 12th APA meeting.

Earlier, Larijani highlighted the active role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey in establishing sustainable security in the region.

In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Şentop, he appreciated Turkey for hosting the event.

