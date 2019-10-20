Barberry farms in North East Iran; Agri Tourism destination

Agri tourism or agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch, Agri tourism has different definitions in different parts of the world and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays as in Italy.

Elsewhere, agri tourism includes a wide variety of activities, including buying produce direct from a farm stand, navigating a corn maze, slopping hogs, picking fruit, feeding animals or staying at a bed and breakfast on a farm, agri Tourism is to experience the real rural life, taste the local genuine food and get familiar with the various farming tasks.

*** Barberry Tree Irrigation

Barberry has very good resistance to dehydration, but you have to pay attention to the amount of irrigation to get a good barberry tree, the barberry tree irrigation is different according to the type of water in each region, but irrigation is usually done every 10 days. The need for seedless barberry is similar to the trees or shrubs of the fruit.

Barberry fruit grows in Khorasan farms better because of Qanat water in Gonabad, the irrigation requirement for barberry is about 9900 cubic meters per hectare, the need for gross irrigation is more than this amount, depending on the irrigation methods used. In dry years, barberry farmers harvest even during the summer.

If the goal is to produce abundant crops, the regular irrigation of barberry shrubs should not be neglected in the intervals after the fall of the petals up to one week before harvesting.

***Production of seedless Barberry

Production of seedless barberry as a garden product is confined to South Khorasan province, however, seeded barberries grow in various parts of the world, seedless barberry is resistant to cold weather and grows well in mountain areas with cold winters.

Decorative barberry species appear in three categories such as perishable, ever green and semi ever green, Yellowish-orange flowers and reddish-bluish-purple fruits hang from the beautiful shrubs of barberry. In fall, you can observe shift of colors in the branches of shrubs which appear in heights ranging from 30 centimeters to 5.2 meters. These shrubs can be used for decorative purposes.

*** Barberry in Seno

The Seno village in Gonabad is famous for the barberry trees garden, it is located in Khorasan province, and is considered as a city of many springs and this amazing area also has attractions and historic monuments other than the beautiful springs, which is an ideal choice for traveling.

Due to its location on the slopes of the Black Mountain and the presence of several small and large barberry gardens, Seno has become a very beautiful and memorable area, due to the nice and understanding people, and tourists are willing to use the natural benefits of this region.

As a tourist in your barberry tour to barberry farms you will see many barberry trees and how to plant a barberry shrub and picking barberry fruit.

German tourists travel to South Khorasan every year to see barberry farms and this year, 9 German tourists, led by Hartmut Naiman, who is the author of the Comprehensive Iranian Tourism Guide in German, arrived in South Khorasan and visited the province's various attractions.

