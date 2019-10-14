Rate of tourists' arrival in Iran increases by 26%

The passage of last year's economic shock and the relative economic boom in the country led to the outflow of 4.259 million people in the first six months of this year (Iranian Calendar), an increase of 15.95% on outbound tourists, said Vali Teymouri on Monday.

He added that we expect the increase of tourists' arrival rate and outbound tourism to continue in the years and most of the tourist arrivals of all countries are from neighboring countries, and Iran is no exception.

Target countries have been identified on the basis of existing capacities in the areas of health tourism, religious tourism, and natural and historical attractions, and plans are underway to attract tourists from these countries.

*** Iran ranks second in terms of fast-growing tourism

Iran ranks as the second fastest-growing country in terms of attracting foreign tourists, with 49% growth after Ecuador, according to a new report from the World Tourism Organization.

Iran, which hosted a total of 4.867 million foreign tourists in 2017, in 2018 with a growing of 49.9% hosted 7.295 million foreign tourists and reached the 2nd rank in the world's fastest-growing tourism, Ecuador is the fastest-growing country with 51% among the countries of the world in attracting tourists.

Ecuador in South America has increased its number of tourists from 1.6 million to 2.6 million in the period from 2017 to 2018 and the increase in the world's fastest-growing tourism in Iran from 2017 to 2018 that earlier, in the period of 2016 to 2017 Iran's tourism growth was -1.5 %.

Iran's tourism revenue for the year 2010 is reported at $ 2.438 billion, according to the report.

*** Iran Tourism Movement on Track

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan says that naming September 27 as International Tourism Day and marking a week with this name in our country indicates the importance of this growing industry on a national and international scale. Last year, the momentum of Iranian tourism has been driven to the track of global standards about the tourism industry.

Recently, Ali Asghar Mounesan in his note in Shargh Daily said that at such times each year, a variety of special programs are being held around the world to focus on tourism and its advantages and challenges to reaffirm the unparalleled role of tourism industry in the global economy and its impacts on sustainable development of the countries.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has realized the importance of this industry and gave preference to the natural and historical capacities and attractions of our country over the last few years.

Despite unilateral US sanctions and efforts for Iranophobia, Iran's tourism growth has accelerated over the past two years, and the movement of the Iranian tourism industry has fallen on the right track in accordance with the global standards.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish