Bosnia to broaden economic, tourism cooperation with Iran

Visiting Qazvin Building Exhibition, he told IRNA that the exhibition is very excellent and similar to those held in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"I found the capacities of Qazvin province in the building sector very impressive," he said.

The envoy also voiced readiness for establishing communications in the fields of economy and tourism with Qazvin province.

Veladzic called for joint cooperation in the economic, cultural and tourism sectors between Qazvin and Bosnia-Herzegovina, saying, "We are ready for all-out collaboration with the province."

Iran and Bosnia-Herzegovina can exchange experience and have useful cooperation in the cultural, educational, economic and scientific domains.

First Qazvin Specialized Building Exhibition features latest achievements in various Iranian provinces in the building sector.

