Iran’s Interests Section in US extends sympathy to Iranian expatriates affected by LA wildfires

New York, IRNA — Iran’s Interests Section in Washington D.C. has expressed sympathy with the Iranian nationals affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, California, western United States.

The interests section announced on Saturday that its personnel were ready to provide consular services to the affected Iranians based in the United States.

The announcement comes days after massive wildfires broke out in the Los Angeles area.

Earlier, Iran’s Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref extended condolences to the families of the victims of the widespread wildfires in southern California. And the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) also expressed sympathy with the survivors of fires and announced the IRCS’s readiness to send humanitarian aid to the victims.

