UN rapporteur says Israel committing crimes in Gaza, escaping backlash

Tehran, IRNA — The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, says the Israeli regime continues to commit crimes in Gaza and is escaping accountability due to the application of double standards by the international community.

Double standards are applied to Israel versus other entities, Albanese said, which allows it to continue to commit crimes, Aljazeera reported on Sunday.

The UN special rapporteur warned that Palestinians did not enjoy even minimum justice and said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was committing crimes in Gaza.

Earlier, she had remarked that she was “shocked” but not “surprised” by the genocide in Gaza, having studied the Israel-Palestine conflict for decades.

On January 11, 2025, Albanese also urged Poland to uphold the principles of universal justice by arresting Netanyahu if he visited the European country.

Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the ongoing war by the Israeli regime in Gaza. However, on Thursday, Poland's President Andrzej Duda requested that the government refrain from arresting Netanyahu if he entered the European country to attend an event later in January.

