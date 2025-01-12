IRCS, int’l bodies provide aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRSC), in cooperation with international organizations, is establishing an emergency camp for Syrian refugees in southern Lebanon.

An IRSC relief team has already been dispatched to Lebanon to provide humanitarian assistance to the war-affected Syrian refugees, Razieh Alishvandi, Deputy IRSC Head for International Affairs said on Sunday, according to a press release by the organization.

In its first move, she added, the Iranian team has set up an emergency camp containing 60 tents in southern Lebanon, in cooperation with the UN’s children agency, UNICEF.

The IRCS plans to set up a camp with a capacity of a thousand tents in the areas that are in dire need of housing, Alishvandi noted.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society has dispatched 220 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Syria amid Israeli aggression.

