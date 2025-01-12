Yemen’s Ansarullah: Resistance will continue until Israeli regime is annihilated

Tehran, IRNA – Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a senior member of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement, has said that the Axis of Resistance will continue its fight against Israel until the regime’s complete annihilation.

The Axis of Resistance will move forward, and will not stop if operations are halted in one area, said Ali al-Houthi, who is a member of Ansarullah-affiliated Supreme Political Council of Yemen, according to a report by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network early on Sunday.

He went on to say that all the Yemeni people are united in their support for Ansarullah Movement, and that any misstep against Yemen is doomed to failure.

Al-Houthi warned that the Tel Aviv regime attempts to divide and occupy parts of Syria and Lebanon and even aims to usurp land in Egypt and Jordan, because the regime hopes the incoming US president Donald Trump may advocate for this expansionism.

He urged Arab states to set aside their differences and unite against the Israeli regime which he called a common enemy.

Yemen has in the past months launched drone and missile strikes on Israeli positions, and conducted attacks on Israel-linked vessels in the high seas, in a show of support for the Palestinian people in war-ravaged Gaza.

The Arab country has promised to continue supporting Gaza until the aggression on the besieged Palestinian territory comes to an end.

