Al-Houthi condemns new US airstrikes on Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – A senior political figure in Yemen has condemned the latest joint airstrikes by Israeli and American forces on targets in Yemen.

Addressing the Israeli regime and the United States' new aggression, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council and a prominent leader of the Ansarallah movement, said that the two aggressors are a symbol of crime and brutality, as reported by Al-Masirah, a Yemeni TV channel, on Saturday.

In his remarks, Al-Houthi said that these strikes on Yemen will strengthen the Yemenis in the fight against terrorism and genocide.

The Israeli regime has carried out new airstrikes in Yemen and the US military bombed Yemen earlier this week.

