Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says those “on the wrong side of history best stay silent now.”

“History reminder: Germany ignited two world wars,” Baqaei wrote on his X account late on Saturday in reaction to the remarks made by German officials.

“Iran sheltered Jews fleeing Hitler – ask Polish/French refugees who got Iranian passports,” he added.

“Those perpetually on the wrong side of history best stay silent now,” he noted.

9376**9417