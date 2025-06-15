Baqaei says targeting residential areas constitutes a serious violation of U.N. Charter

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has described targeting residential areas by the Israeli regime as a serious and unambiguous violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

“The Israeli regime has perpetrated an egregious act of aggression against Iran,” Baqaei wrote on his X account on Saturday.

“Through coordinated missile and drone strikes, it targeted residential neighborhoods, civilian infrastructure, and nuclear facilities subject to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards,” he added.

“These actions constitute a serious and unambiguous violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” Baqaei stressed.

“In one particularly atrocious instance, an Israeli strike on a residential building resulted in the killing of 60 innocent people, including 29 children,” he noted.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

9376**9417