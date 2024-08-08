West's efforts won't prevent Iran response to Israel: Ansarullah

According to Yemen's Al Masirah news network on Thursday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stated that the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr have affected the entire region.

The Zionist enemy is in a state of extreme fear and panic after creating dangerous tensions, the Ansarullah leader said, adding that officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran have emphasized that the response to the crimes of the Zionist regime is inevitable and what happened cannot be ignored in any way.

The leader of Ansarullah underlined that "the Zionist enemy knows the certainty of a response, and preparations are being made under the supervision of the United States and the cooperation of the West and some Arab governments. There is no pressure or other issue that can prevent this response. The United States, Europe, and some Arab countries are making great efforts to prevent this response. The calls, messages and mediators have been ongoing in order to convince the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond in a simple and ineffective way. The Islamic Republic stands transparently against these efforts and pressures" because the regime targeted the guest of Iran.

Al-Houthi went on to say that Yemen will certainly give a response to the Israeli regime's aggression against the port city of Hodeidah last month.

