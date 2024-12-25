Yemen says it foiled US-Israeli espionage plot

Al Mayadeen reported on Wednesday that the Yemenis had foiled the plot hatched by the CIA and Mossad.

It comes amid reports that the US and Israel have increased their spying activity in Yemen to gain more information about the country’s military capabilities.

In a recent statement, a member of Yemen’s High Political Council Muhammad Ali al-Houthi warned the US against its support for the Israeli regime.

If Washington violates Sanaa’s territorial integrity, Yemen will target the US interests all across West Asia without considering any red lines, al-Houthi said.

He also said the Yemeni people are not afraid of the Zionists as the regime’s threats, adding that if the US does not leave the region, its warship will easily be hunted by Yemen.

