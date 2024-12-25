Yemeni army says it carried out fresh missile attack on Tel Aviv

In a statement on Wednesday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Yemeni armed forces had targeted a Zionist military position in Jaffa (Tel Aviv) with the Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

According to the statement, the missile hit its target successfully.

Saree said the operation was carried out in support of the Palestinian nation and in response to the acts of aggression against Yemen.

He stressed that Yemen’s military operations will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade on the territory is lifted.

Earlier on Tuesday, General Saree announced that the Yemeni Armed Forces had targeted an Israeli military site in the occupied Jaffa, located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, using a Palestine 2 missile.

The Israeli army claimed it had intercepted and shot down a Yemeni missile before it infiltrated the occupied Palestinian airspace.

