Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli army radio announced on Friday night that the Israeli air force attacked Yemen with 20 fighter planes.

This Zionist media announced that these forces targeted three key areas by releasing more than 50 bombs.

Due to the long flight distance, air refueling operation was carried out to the fighters.

Channel 13 of the Zionist regime claimed that the attacks targeted the military infrastructure of the Houthis, including missile depots and drone bases.

