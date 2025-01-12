Iranian diplomat meets Afghanistan’s acting minister of commerce, industry

Tehran, IRNA - Alireza Bikdeli, the head of Iran's Embassy in Kabul, has met with Nooruddin Azizi, the acting minister of industry and commerce of Afghanistan.

During the meeting on Sunday, Bikdeli emphasized that Tehran is committed to prioritizing relationships with neighboring countries as a core principle of its foreign policy.

For his part, Azizi urged Iranian businesses to enhance collaboration with Afghanistan, stressing the need to develop a joint roadmap to expand trade exchanges between the two neighboring states.

Earlier, Bikdeli held talks with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting minister of foreign affairs of Afghanistan, where both sides addressed issues of mutual interest.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan reached $1.6 billion on November 20, 2024.

