Israeli regime once again violates Lebanon ceasefire

Tehran, IRNA -- The Israeli regime has again violated its ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, bringing the total cases of the violations to 455 since the truce took effect 46 days ago.

Arab media outlets on Saturday reported five new cases of violation by the Israeli regime in the cities of Bint Jbeil and Tyre, both located in southern Lebanon.

They said an Israeli drone fired two guided missiles at a vehicle in Bint Jbeil. The missiles however failed to hit their target, and no damage was caused.

Powerful explosions were also heard in Ayta ash-Shaab village near Bint Jbeil, after the Israeli army bombarded houses in the village.

In Aitaroun, another village near Bint Jbeil, the Israeli army fired stun grenades at a number of Lebanese citizens, using a drone.

A bulldozer destroyed areas around the positions of the Lebanese army in the city of Tyre.

9376**4194